Justin Bieber might not stiek uit innie Kaap this month. He might not make it to Joburg either. The Peaches hitmaker has suspended his world tour due to “exhaustion”.

The 28-year-old popstar had already postponed a klomp concerts this year after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological condition that left him with facial paralysis – and he is now stepping back from touring. Bieber, who performed in Brazil this past weekend, said on Instagram Story: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. “As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have, to the people in Brazil. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) The Baby singer thanked fans for their support: “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this!”