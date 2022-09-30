Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents The Band Jeodhouse, Keep on the lights bash and School Is Out bash. All teachers are welcome to join on Friday from 15h00, entry fee is R50. Book and reserve your table by calling 0100232806/ 0834555066/ 0783872182.

Party with the best DJ’s from the North and South Cape Town this Friday at Hanover Street from 8pm to 3am. Tickets cost R80 via Quicket and no under 18s are allowed. Call 082 588 6662 for VIP table bookings. Makers landing presents a mouth watering festival event presenting their final meal, the dessert, cherry on top and a series of celebrations. Come hungry and enjoy a feast, tickets cost R160 and are available on Howler. Utopia Cafe and Lounge presens Sundowners and after sunset extravaganza with FTR Melissa and the band Backchat at 6pm.

FTR Carmen Xclusive with the band T’Choice will take the stage at 9pm, entry is free before 9pm and R50 after 9pm. Book and reserve your table by calling 0100232806/ 0834555066/ 0783872182. Noordhoek Soccer Club presents a Sunset Party on Saturday featuring the Temple Boys, Dj Swarro, Dj Marley, Dj Gersh and many more. Doors open at 6pm and prepaid tickets cost R80 and R100 at the door. Bring your own cooler box and platters alternatively food will be on sale. DJ Luda-Ash pumps the music at Hanover Street, Grandwest on Saturday at R70 cover charge. The fun starts at 8pm - 3am, strictly no under 18’s allowed.

Temple boys present the Phat Jam party at Noordhoek Soccer Club from 1pm to 6pm. Strictly no under 18’s and no alcohol. Strict security. The AFM Crawford assembly church will be hosting a heritage festival to raise much funds for the repairs and renovations of the church on Saturday from 1pm to 8pm at City Park Stadium Cnr Reoulse and Thornton Road, Crawford. Tickets are R165 at Quicket and R150 at Church. Featuring Jonathan Rubain, Lynnzay Baatjies, Desmond Heendricks and many more gospel artists.

Bekende Rikki Remo, a well known name in the local Hip Hop scene for more than 20 years has landed his first radio gig. Tune into Radio Ersteriver every Saturday from 1October between 6-7pm. A special tribute celebrating the music of Phil Collins on Saturday from 8pm at Roxy Revue Bar in Grandwest. The audience will be taken on a musical journey through Collin’s long and stellar career by talented lead vocalist Brandon Jonathan. Tickets can be purchased from R150 and R200 at the door and can be bought by Quicket. Doors open at 7pm. A group called Beautiful Humans Unite have generously put together a fundraiser to raise much needed funds for YMCA Cape Flats. A 90 minute Zumba class this Saturday at Kirstenhof Primary SSchool from 9h30 am to 11am. Entry fee is R80.