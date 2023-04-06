It’s the long weekend we’ve been looking forward to and one of Cape Town’s most beloved DJs, Grand Master Ready D, has a message of hope for almal as he showcases his first art exhibition today in his hometown of Mitchells Plain. Deon Daniels aka Ready D lost many valuable assets during a fire at his home in October, which destroyed two cars and his irreplaceable vinyl collection among others.

SAD MOMENT: Ready D’s home caught alight He says an estimated 5000 LP’s were destroyed, including rare and iconic records that helped introduce and cultivate hip hop culture in South Africa since the 1980s. Now he’s turning his damaged goods into art, with an exhibition titled Music Beyond The Flames, in partnership with the non-profit organisation GCAP (Great Cape Ambassadors Program). “Each piece has a powerful story attached that moved people physically as well as their emotions and souls. Limited edition Prophets Of Da City’s international pressings also fell victim to the blaze.

More on this WATCH: Fire wrecks DJ’s home

“Thankfully a group of visionaries and artists helped us realise that there is a story, art and value in the salvaged items. This is a healing process,” said Ready D. The exhibition will serve as a fundraising event and the money raised from the sale of the artworks will allow GCAP to continue its youth development and feeding programmes and road safety initiatives. “We are excited to have a group of phenomenal artists on board such as Falko, Dion Cupido, Da Beard and Bradley Bailey. Each artist will provide their unique interpretation of the theme of this exhibition titled ‘Music Beyond The Flames’.”