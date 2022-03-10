We all know how mense on the Cape Flats love a bietjie jazz, so it’s no surprise that Bonteheuwel resident, DJ Ralton Hendricks, decided to host an event strictly dedicated to jazz music.

The Ultimate Jazz Party is happening on Saturday at the Goodwood Wrestling Club and judging by the line-up, we can already see it’s gonna be kwaai.

So put on your dancing shoes, grab a partner or two for an evening of jam-packed entertainment and various styles of jazz music.

DJs on the line-up include Rollstoel, Portia, Luda Ash, Vegas Kevin Petersen and Ralton, with live performances by the Ordinary People Showband.

PUMP UP THE JAMS: DJ Portia in the house

Ralton, 29, says this will be the first The Ultimate Jazz Party he’s hosting.

“This is a first-time event, I always hosted The Ultimate Party for the youngsters, but then the older folk asked if I could also host one for them.

ON THE DECKS: DJ Rollstoel

“I’ve always loved jazz and I’d like to learn more about the music so I can incorporate it into my DJing sets.”

The event starts on Saturday at 2pm until 1am.

Refreshments will be on sale.

Entry is R100 and R30 for your cooler box.

[email protected]