Ai jinne, Mariah. It looks like Mariah Carey got a lump of coal in her stocking before Christmas this year.

On Tuesday, the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against the pop diva’s legal attempt to trademark the name “Queen of Christmas”, Page Six reports. It was also ruled that the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker, 52, can’t trademark the titles “Princess of Christmas” or “QOC” either. The decision means that the regal holiday monikers can be used by another singer, Elizabeth Chan, who says she’s “the world’s only full-time pop Christmas recording artist”.

Chan, who has put out 12 albums of Christmas music to date, has also used the title “Princess of Christmas” as a nickname for her daughter and sometimes collaborator, Noelle, five. EMOTIONAL: Elizabeth Chan Carey was trying to trademark the Queen of Christmas title through her company, Lotion LLC, to use on a line of merchandise that would include albums, fragrances, pet accessories, sunglasses and more. But Chan filed an opposition in the case earlier this year. Other singers, such as Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) crooner Darlene Love, also objected to Carey’s move.

Attorney Louis Tompros of WilmerHale, which represented Chan, said in a statement: “This was a classic case of trademark bullying. “We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.” Chan told Page Six through tears after the victory in the case: “I did this to protect and save Christmas. Christmas isn’t about one single person – it’s about everybody.”

She added: “I’ve dedicated my life to this understanding of how special Christmas is. “It was difficult to be the one to stand up against Carey in the name of the holiday.” A rep for Carey did not immediately comment.