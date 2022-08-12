The six-day fest starts on Monday, 16 August, and will feature a program of drama, music, comedy, panel discussions on topics regarding gender-based violence and many more, all presented by women and sharing stories about women.

Every year in August we celebrate phenomenal women and the contributions they make in society, this year the Drama Factory presents the inaugural Women’s Month Festival.

Co-producer Faeron Wheeler says: “My production partner and I have worked together on a number of productions and two of the shows that mean a lot to us deal with women’s issues and what women face in society and we thought there are so many more stories that need to be told.

PRODUCER: Faeron

“It is six productions and there will be three different ovation awards winners from the National Arts Festival and one of the topics is ‘My weight and why I carry it’ which is a very important piece about women dealing with body dysmorphia and fat-phobia and how society and fashion put so much emphasis on being skinny that there is almost a hatred towards larger people and how women bare the bunch of that.”

Co-producer of the festival and owner of The Drama Factory, Sue Diepeveen, says the aim is to focus on female-centric stories: “We want to amplify the women’s voices. Anyone is welcome, we are not going to turn men away at the door.”