Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is alweer in die sop. After losing his groot Adidas deal due to his anti-Semitic comments, one would’ve thought the bra would have eased up. Maar hy het ander gedagtes, Bang Showbiz reports.

Last week, the rapper and fashionista appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars show. In a two-hour interview, Ye praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis a klomp times. “I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things.”

Then, Ye went on to tweet a pic of the Nazi swastika and the star of David blended together. But the tweet was taken down gou gou. New Twitter laanie Elon Musk then rekked: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” It’s unclear whether the suspension will be permanent, or if Ye’s account will be restored later.

The Gold Digger rapper only returned to Twitter two weeks ago after he was restricted for tweeting an anti-Semitic message. The Guardian reported that Ye took to Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after his suspension to share private text messages he had with Musk. “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk wrote. Ye then replied: “Who made you the judge.”