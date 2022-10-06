Supermodel Gigi Hadid has wysed that controversial rapper Kanye West is just a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old hottie has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the Stronger hitmaker mocked her druip, in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised White Lives Matter shirts.

Commenting on one of Kanye’s Instagram posts, Hadid wrote: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your s*** she might be the only person that could save u. “As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke. [sic]” Hadid later pakked uit on her own Instagram Story, slamming Kanye for his “immature bully behaviour” and warning of how “dangerous” giving him a platform to air his views can be.

CONTROVERSIAL: Ye’s shirtYE’S A BULLY! She wrote: “I was trying very hard not to give that man air-time, but publicly bullying someone who criticises your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me. “This is immature bully behaviour. Enough. It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.” Hadid spoke out after West posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, in which the fashion journalist wore a striped skirt, yellow graphic tee and corduroy trench coat teamed with brown boots, a blue Balenciaga bag, sunglasses and a chunky necklace.

‘FUMING’: Karefa- Johnson West captioned his post: “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.” Referencing Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, he wrote in another post: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS [sic]” The Gold Digger and Through the Wire hitmaker first bashed Gabrielle in response to her criticism of his White Lives Matter gep at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.