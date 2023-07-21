Nigerian professor Bankole Ajibabi Omotoso, also known as Kole Omotosho, died at the age of 80 in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Omotoso gained popularity in South Africa, where he resided for many years, when he was the face of Vodacom’s “Yebo Gogo, Hello Grandma” advert from the early 2000.

He became one of the most recognisable faces with his smile seen on billboards and television. The family shared a statement confirming his death. “We are mourning the loss of our father, husband and grandfather Prof. Bankole ‘Kole’ Omotoso, who passed away after a long period of illness in Johannesburg on July 19, 2023,” it read.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our very own 'Yebo Gogo' icon, Professor Kole Omotoso. A talented, humble and special human-being whose work delighted many. We remain grateful for your contribution to our great brand. Hamba kahle Mkhulu wethu. https://t.co/DN7oe1YIl7 pic.twitter.com/VVHt6KDZPU — Vodacom (@Vodacom) July 20, 2023 While Omotoso’s smile captured the hearts of South Africans, he was also a renowned intellectual, author and social critic. Omotoso’s extensive work, in particular the 1988 publication of Just Before Dawn, landed him in political trouble. From 1989 he was forced to work mostly outside of Nigeria and, in the interest of reuniting the family, in 1992 the Omotosos relocated to Cape Town where Kole Omotoso held professor positions at the English Department of the University of the Western Cape and the Drama Department of the University of Stellenbosch.