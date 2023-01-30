Kanye West just keeps making headlines but for all the verkeerde reasons – the controversial 45-year-old rapper has been named as the suspect in a battery investigation. Ye was involved in a “heated exchange” with a vrou who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly gryping her device and smyting it weg.

TMZ reports it is unclear if the woman was a photographer or a member of the public who was videoing him. A BAD CALL: This vrou films Kanye West on her cellphone Footage of the incident shows West accusing the woman of following him, while she exclaims: “You’re a celebrity” and continues to record. He then grabs the phone and throws it into the street.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that West is the “named suspect in a battery investigation, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene and were provided video evidence of the incident”. West’s new wife Bianca Censori was waiting in his SUV while the incident took place. Last year, he was accused of jumping out of a car outside the Soho Warehouse club in Los Angeles and moering a man to the ground after he approached the rapper for an autograph.

The Jesus Walks hitmaker later admitted to punching the bra outside the club. But, he dismissed the suggestion that the man was a fan of his and instead he suggested that he was simply trying to make geld from getting his autograph. However, the LA City Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against the Stronger hitmaker.