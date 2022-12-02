All roads lead to Mitchells Plain this weekend for the 2022 DSTV Kyknet & Kie Mitchells Plain Festival and it’s all going down at Westridge Gardens. This is one of the biggest community festivals on the Cape Flats and definitely one for the books, bringing together family, friends and strangers to jam along to some of the best local talent that Cape Town has to offer.

Some of the acts featured in this year’s line-up are Salome, The Rockets, Vuvu Kumalo, Vicky Sampson, Alistair Izobell, the Mitchell’s Plain Music Academy and TikTok sensations the Temple Boys, to name but a few of who revellers can expect. MAAK’IE JOL PROPVOL: The Yaardt 9.0 Colour Fest Party Tickets are available at Computicket and Shoprite, Checkers and OK Stores. Tickets are R60 for persons 13 years and older, R40 for pensioners and kids under 12 years old. Tickets at the gate cost R10 extra.

The gates open at 4pm on Friday with live broadcasting from Heart FM. You can now park at Westgate Mall and use Loop’s shuttle service to the festival and back for only R20. Meanwhile, Venecia Valentine is back with her annual Yaardt party, this year in aid of Read to Rise, an NPO committed to erasing youth illiteracy in schools.