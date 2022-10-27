The Canadian star, who was best known for his roles in The X-Files and Smallville, passed away on October 23, due to “complications from a brain tumour”, his ex-wife Lucia Frangione said.

His former spouse, who had teenage daughter Nora with the screen star, tweeted on Tuesday: “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away October 23, 2022, of a brain tumour.

“He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter.

“Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father to our Nora. [sic]”