Legendary actor Michael Kopsa, 66, has died.
The Canadian star, who was best known for his roles in The X-Files and Smallville, passed away on October 23, due to “complications from a brain tumour”, his ex-wife Lucia Frangione said.
His former spouse, who had teenage daughter Nora with the screen star, tweeted on Tuesday: “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away October 23, 2022, of a brain tumour.
“He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter.
“Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father to our Nora. [sic]”
She signed off the post: “I will miss you fiercely, my dear friend and co-parent.”
After gaining a degree in arts and science from the University of Toronto, Kopsa went on to make sci-fi his niche genre.
He starred in hit series such as Stargate SG-1, The X-Files, The Net and The Outer Limits.
He also had a number of notable movie roles, including voicing Beast in 2000’s X-Men: Evolution.
Kopsa went on to appear in Marvel blockbuster Fantastic Four as Ned Cecil in 2005 and, in 2011, he appeared in Apollo 18 and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.