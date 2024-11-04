Cardi B and Elon Musk are at Twar. The rapper and the billionaire had a moerse online bekgeveg at the weekend.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, was called out by social-media platform owner X, formerly Twitter, Musk for a technical breakdown at a campaign stop for Kamala Harris. The WAP hitmaker has been vocal about her political views and has become a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Harris. Meanwhile, Pretoria-born Musk is a Donald Trump man and has even been offered a position on the Republican former president’s cabinet if they win the White House.

Ahead of tomorrow’s big voting day, Musk, who moved to the USA after leaving SA for Canada, is part of a movement that has blamed immigrants of colour for America’s economic and social problems. Addressing the crowd during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cardi’s teleprompter malfunctioned, leaving her without her prepared speech. She eventually had an assistant bring a phone in order to read her speech.

But that just gave Pretoria-born Musk his kans to hit out at the 32-year-old babe from the Bronx. Tesla owner Elon took a dig at Cardi B, quote-tweeting a Trump fan account, with the message. “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.” But dikbek Cardi wasn’t having it.

Replying to the post, she went in on Musk, saying: “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!” “I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you… “But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm.”

Meanwhile, Cardi addressed the crowd at the rally about Trump’s rolling back of women’s reproductive rights. She said: “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. “Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top.