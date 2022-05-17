Worcester DJ and clothing designer Bongo Pikelela is asking people to help him get a new kidney as he has been living without any since 2012. The 29-year-old has been diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a sickness where the kidneys grow quicker than the body can handle, and in 2005 he had his first kidney removed.

“When I was younger, the doctors found cancer on one of the kidneys and they had to remove it but in 2012, the other kidney had the same issue so it was also removed,” he says. “I have been living without a kidney since then and now I must go to a clinic for dialysis to drain my kidneys. “I go there on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for four sessions that last four hours each and they drain about four litres each time.

“On the days I am not at the clinic then I try to work to earn money but most of the time, I am too tired or weak to do anything so I end up just being at home. “Sometimes when I get gigs then I have to take a break because I will get short of breath, while I also have to make sure I have a lift to and from the gig because I cannot drive in case I get tired.” He was recently told his heart has now also outgrown his body.

“My heart is now getting bigger because I do not have kidneys and they’re saying I need a new one but I cannot get a new heart without getting new kidneys. “I need somebody to donate one to me while I am also struggling to keep up with the costs of the medicines. I live with my mother, cousin and 13-year-old brother so I want to help them as well.” He says because of the dialysis, he cannot get a job.