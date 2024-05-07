A brand new, Afrikaans edutainment television show called Side Hustle Susters has started on Cape Town TV and aims to shed light on female entrepreneurship. The show is produced and presented by experienced media professional Dee Theart, who currently works as a freelance actor, presenter, writer, voice-over artist, and MC and has also graced the airwaves on radio stations such as MFM, Radio Helderberg and Radio Sonder Grense (RSG).

Now the face of Side Hustle Susters, Dee says: “Every episode is aimed to inspire, educate, and encourage women who aspire to be entrepreneurs themselves, or those who’ve already started a business but want to broaden their horizons. “A lack of knowledge, expertise, and opportunity means that many women are feeling hesitant to start their own businesses.” Experienced: Host Dee Theart. Picture: supplied She says that every episode will feature two guests: a female entrepreneur who has turned her side hustle into a profit-making venture, and a business expert sharing practical advice on how to start and run a successful business.