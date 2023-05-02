And now, the time has come!

For years, people have been longing for an inclusive Miss South Africa pageant.

From this year, married women as well as mothers may enter the long-running beauty pageant.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, says: “This year, we have pushed more boundaries than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome all women ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa.

“We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens, all at the same time.”