For years, people have been longing for an inclusive Miss South Africa pageant.
And now, the time has come!
From this year, married women as well as mothers may enter the long-running beauty pageant.
Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, says: “This year, we have pushed more boundaries than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome all women ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa.
“We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens, all at the same time.”
She adds: “Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of all of this will be at the core of the competition.
“Miss South Africa is no longer just a one-night pageant – viewers are really going to get to know the finalists during the television show.’’
Previously, only unmarried women, childless and those who have never been pregnant could enter the competition – which was discriminatory against other women because just because you are married with kids doesn’t mean you are incapable of wearing the crown.
Entries for Miss South Africa opened on Friday, April 28, and will close on at 11.30 on Friday, May 5.