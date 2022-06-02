Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer has hit back at defence advocate Malesela Teffo, who told the Pretoria High Court that a witness will testify that the musician fatally shot her boyfriend, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, by mistake. Attorney Magdalene Moonsamy said the allegations made by Teffo, while cross-examining police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia, amount to intimidation and character assassination.

“We are making formal submissions, this (is) intimidation that has been ongoing against myself and my client and (it is also) public persecution,” Moonsamy told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “We cannot wait to hear that evidence. We want it to be known that this defamation, this borderline defamatory, character assassination not only of my client but myself by advocate Teffo.” Moonsamy also said the five accused men on trial have not been paraded before the people who were in the house with Senzo on 26 October 2014, when the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down.

“That is a circumvention of the process. They were identified by the police. They were not identified by those who were in the house,” she said. On Wednesday, Teffo submitted to the court that an unidentified witness would testify that the singer shot Senzo, who was visiting her Vosloorus home. “I put it to you Mr Mosia that a witness, not just a witness but an eyewitness will testify that Senzo R Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it is alleged. Do you have a response?” Teffo asked Mosia.

The police sergeant said he had no response. Senzo was killed in front of family and friends while visiting Kelly, his baby mama. Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.