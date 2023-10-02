Duane “Keffe D” Davis – a self-described former gang member who has publicly claimed to have witnessed the shooting – was arrested by Las Vegas police on Friday for the murder of hip hop star Tupac Shakur. He had previously been indicted on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon by a Clark County grand jury, according to prosecutors. It is the first arrest cops have made in the 27-year-old case.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said Davis was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Tupac. The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police searched a Henderson, Nevada, home linked to Davis’ wife. The warrant said officers had probable cause to believe the property might have documents showing Davis’ involvement with a Compton gang as well as “handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur”.

In that book and interviews, Davis has said he was in the Cadillac that pulled up alongside Tupac’s BMW at a red light in Las Vegas on the night of September 7, 1996. ICONIC RAPPER: Tupac Shakur, 25 He has not, however, definitively said who in the Cadillac opened fire on the 25-year-old rapper, who died of his wounds in a hospital a week later. The shooting also injured the chief of Tupac’s label, Marion “Suge” Knight, who was in the BMW with him.“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said in a 2018 BET interview when he was asked who fired the shots. “It just came from the back seat, bro.”At the time of his death, Tupac was world-famous for his chart-topping, politically-conscious tracks about systemic racism and inequality. Earlier that year, he released his fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me to instant critical acclaim.