It’s a sad loss for Italian food lovers as the popular restaurant Wish on Florida closes its doors on Monday, April 10. The restaurant opened its doors in 2019 and has been the ‘it’ spot in Durban when it comes to good food, drinks and music.

In an Instagram post co-founder Philani Kweyama aka Benny Maverick announced that they're extremely sad that they have to close down. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting “The Last Supper”. In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered.

Wish On Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wish On Florida (@wishonflorida) The statement continues: “We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support over the last three years – catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy.