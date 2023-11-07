Shoprite is giving away groceries worth over R7million to help cash-strapped customers this festive season. Over the next eight weeks – starting from yesterday – 400 mense will each win their shopping for a year (50 winners per week).

Clive Wood, Brand Manager for Shoprite explains: “Customers need tangible solutions to make ends meet. That’s why even our promotions and competitions are designed to solve some of the real challenges faced by our customers. “This competition gives winners the chance to enjoy the festive season without having to worry about next year’s grocery bills.” Competition: You could be walking out of the shop with a trolley full of free groceries. Picture supplied With 96 percent of mense purchasing at least one private label product and 5.3 percentage points increase in the contribution of promotional items over the past two years, Shoprite reports that its customers continue to look for value to stretch their household budgets.

The retailer has intensified its efforts to help shoppers put food on their table by selling bread, deli meals and sanitary pads, which cost just R5, as well as offering instant cash savings through its Xtra Savings rewards programme. It is South Africa’s biggest rewards programme, with over 27.8 million members who have saved a combined R13.5 billion – on average R1bn per month – on their grocery bills during the last financial year. To enter the competition, customers must purchase a participating product and swipe their Xtra Savings card at the till point, where they will receive a second slip with a unique code to send to the Shoprite WhatsApp line.