Will Smith says he will “accept and respect the Academy’s decision” to ban him from the Oscars for a decade.

The star, who won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard, took his pak from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences like a man after he klapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia at the awards show last month.

The 53-year-old actor told Page Six: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Will had already apologised to the 57-year-old comic and resigned from the Academy before receiving his ban on Friday.

In a letter authored by the Academy’s president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson condemned Will’s “unacceptable and harmful behaviour”.

It read: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry.

“This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The statement concluded, saying Will cannot attend the awards – in person or virtually – but “not limited to the Academy Awards.”

