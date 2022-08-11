Oscars producer Will Packer has praised Will Smith for his public apology to Chris Rock. The King Richard star caused a sensation at the Academy Awards ceremony in March when he stormed the stage to klap the comedian after he made fun of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Last month, he said sorry for his “unacceptable” behaviour. And the Men in Black actor has been lauded for being “transparent” about his “personal rehabilitation”. Packer told Entertainment Tonight: “I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process. Clearly, he is going through his own personal rehabilitation.

“I’m pulling for him. I’m pulling for him to continue his own process, but I think this is for him. He needs to do it. I’m wishing you the best, brother.” Packer declined to say if he'd spoken to either star since the incident, but insisted he wasn’t taking sides. When he apologised last month, Smith blamed being “fogged out” and “fuzzy” for not saying sorry to the him at the time.