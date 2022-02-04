Kanye West’s new squeeze, Julia Fox, is gatvol of talk that she’s copying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian style.

The 31-year-old actress came under scrutiny after she appeared on Instagram in a blue chest mold that looked nearly identical to one previously worn by Kim, 41.

In a follow-up post, Julia pointed out that the picture was taken in October 2021 and was part of her slutty Smurf Halloween costume.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf.

“I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel,” wrote Julia.

Kim first appeared in her own chest mold top in early January 2022 as part of the latest campaign for her KKW Fragrance line.

The mold is just the latest look Julia has donned in recent weeks that appears to be right out of Kim’s costume catalogue.

Last week, she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a black doekie and shades, which resembled a look previously worn by Kim during a fragrance commercial in 2011.

Julia and Kanye – who began dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve in Miami – also donned matching black sex worker-inspired outfits to check out a fashion show.

NEW SQUEEZE: Kanye West and Julia Fox

The dominatrix look was similar to a costume previously worn by Kim.

She also replicated an iconic Matrix-inspired look, recently worn by Kim, while celebrating her son’s birthday.

As she continues to take style advice from her rapper berk, Julia was the spitting image of his estranged wife as she dined at a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village.

Kanye is credited with revolutionising Kim’s style, boosting her profile from reality TV star to a high-fashion trendsetter appearing on the cover of Vogue.

But now it appears Kanye has a new muse to style, in the shape Julia, after the actress was spotted in Miami with a bag full of clothes from Balenciaga, the high-fashion brand that Kim has been touting for months.

Julia recently turned heads wearing a $265 Miaou thong pant as she enjoyed a date night with Kanye watching a Broadway play.

The look drew striking similarities to Kim, who also rocked that look, albeit with a slightly pricier $1500 Vintage Gucci ensemble.

[email protected]