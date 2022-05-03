Nothing says “we’re official” like attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walked the red carpet hand in hand at the high-profile function, joining journalists, fellow celebs, President Joe Biden and host Trevor Noah.

The reality TV star dazzled in a sleeveless silver Balenciaga Couture gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, while her comedian boyfriend sported a black Prada tuxedo paired with Prada sunglasses and Vans takkies. Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, arrived at the event held at the Washington Hilton Hotel as guests of ABC News, whose parent company, Disney, owns a majority stake in Hulu, which streams her new show The Kardashians. While they were seated, they were approached by a familiar face – Kim’s stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, who greeted Kim with a big hug.

The two were joined by Pete, who had met Caitlyn earlier this year. Trevor was on top form as MC and he even gave Pete a shout-out. “You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings.

“Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan, huh? “I mean, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci dropped out. That should have been a pretty big sign Fauci thought it was too dangerous to come tonight. “Pete Davidson thinks it’s OK. And we all went with Pete,” he joked.