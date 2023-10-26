As the nation goes Bok-bef*k, the City of Cape Town has announced three sites where the public can watch the historic World Cup final game between the Springboks and the All Blacks on Saturday. These are Bree Street in the CBD, the Monwabisi Sport and Recreation Centre in Langa, and the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France will be the first time that the Boks and All Blacks go head to head in the decider since South Africa beat New Zealand in Mzansi in 1995. Both teams are also vying to become the first country to win four World Cup tournaments. “The World Cup this year has been one of the most exciting and unifying sporting events in our nation’s history.

“For the final, the City is pleased to announce three public viewing sites in the CBD, Langa and Mitchells Plain where residents can get together and hopefully watch the Springboks make history by winning the title for a fourth time,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The footprint for the CBD viewing site is Bree Street, between Church and Hout Street. All three sites will be active from 5pm, with DJs and big screens to live stream the match. Kick-off is at 9pm.