Criminals continue to find new ways to separate honest South Africans from their hard-earned money.

The trend of stealing personal information - which has cost victims in the US over R800 million in a single year – is also prevalent in South Africa, with an emerging wave of “vishing” being a major concern.

Vishing, or “voice phishing” refers to a tactic where scammers use a phone call to get you to disclose personal information and account details.

“Scammers would typically place hundreds of calls a day, posing as representatives from your bank or other financial institution, software companies, security companies, government bodies and more, claiming that your account, phone or computer has been compromised,” says Anneli Retief, Head of Dialdirect.

“They use social engineering to manipulate you, gain your trust and put you under pressure that you have to act now, all to get valuable information from you which they can then use to get their hands on your money.”

According to the South African Bank Risk Information Centre (SABRIC’s) CEO, Nischal Mewalall, too many South Africans are still falling victim to this, despite strong and repeated warnings.

“As robust risk mitigation strategies make it more difficult for criminals to hack systems and steal data, social engineering tactics that exploit human emotions and behaviour are being used to steal our personal information and that information is being reused to commit other crimes. Consumers are being dealt a double blow, first they become victims of identity theft and then they become victims of fraud” says Mewalall.

Dialdirect and SABRIC offer the following tips to protect yourself against vishing:

Be sceptical. Treat every call from someone who claims to be from a trusted institution as a potential threat until they prove otherwise, beyond any doubt. Remember that not anyone who has a couple of personal details on you is necessarily a legitimate contact.

Steer well clear of anyone who asks you for your password, PIN, credit card or other banking details.

Know your friends. Carefully go through the agreements you have with your bank and other institutions to make sure which numbers you can trust. Also know exactly which information trusted institutions will ask you for verification purposes.

Can’t touch this. Never share personal and confidential info with anyone whose identity you haven’t verified very thoroughly. If you are suspicious of a call, end it and verify the details with the company a caller claims to be from.

Note: banks and other FSPs have very specific guidelines on which information they will not ask you over the phone. Banks will, for example, never ask you for your PIN.

Dodgy deal. If you receive an OTP on your phone without having transacted yourself, it is likely that a fraudster has your personal information. Do not provide the OTP telephonically to anybody.

Guard the door. Make sure that all of your antivirus and security applications are up to date and running, as these are a valuable extra line of defence.

Click caution. Do not click on any link sent to you via SMS, e-mail or any other messaging platform by a contact you haven’t verified.

Keep control. Never give control of your phone or laptop to a third party. If you suddenly lose signal on your phone and / or receive SIM swap notifications during a suspected fraudulent call, alert the authorities immediately.

Change it up. It’s a good idea to change your PIN and passwords frequently to avoid criminals getting a lock on them.

Call security. Keep all emergency numbers for your FSP and the authorities on speed dial. If you suspect that are being, or have been, targeted by vishing or phishing thugs, alert your financial service and/or network provider immediately.

“Remember that criminals will do anything to look and act like the people and companies you trust. They will go to any length to steal your money and yes, it can happen to you,” Retief concludes. “A sceptical mindset, checking every detail, keeping an eye on criminal trends and not letting your guard down for even a moment remains the best way to avoid losing thousands of rands.”

Press Release