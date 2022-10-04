The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker is a known advocate for dagga, and memorably auctioned off a drug-filled cigar to raise money for Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller’s Hilarity for Charity initiative.

Rogen told Variety: “Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s.” Miller added: “I think it went for $10 000.”

The Knocked Up star believes the couple’s unique approach to fundraising has proven very beneficial for the charity, which they founded in 2012 after Miller’s late mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Rogen added: “I think that encapsulates how we are approaching the space differently. If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected, but effective, kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.“