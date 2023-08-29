There’s a reason why they’re called ‘golden pockets,’ says supplier. Samoosas are a treat South Africans are very familiar with.

It’s a triangle-shaped deep-fried snack, crispy on the outside with a variety of fillings on the inside. The most popular is mince or chicken. However, these days one can find samoosas with many different fillings but the name doesn’t change. Samoosas are a popular South African snack. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ANA Pics Not until now that is.

According to a Facebook post by radio presenter Bobby Brown, the humble samoosa now has a new name. Brown posted an image of trays of what we all know as samoosas but in this instance, they are all labelled “golden pockets”. “So when exactly was samoosas renamed? And who is responsible?” read the caption to the image.

Besides the odd name, the fillings are just as peculiar. The fillings include boerewors, peri-peri chicken and ham and cheese, Certainly not your run-of-the-mill mince or chicken.

Most of Brown’s followers were not happy about the “re-branding” with one person saying: “No no no it's sacrilege! And since when does a samoosa have ham and cheese in it? I guess that's why they changed the name.” Martin De Lange, Managing Director of Golden Snacks, who is the supplier of the “golden pockets” says that it’s not a samoosa. “Golden Pockets are delicious savoury pockets from local ready-to-eat supplier, Golden Snacks. It is made with vetkoek pastry and not samoosa pastry, and the reason for its familiar triangular shape is because it is simply a genius way to fold a pastry to hold a filling,” said De Lange.