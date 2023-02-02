The South African music industry was rocked by the news that one of its most iconic bands, The Rockets, are calling it quits after more than 50 years of existence. IOL Entertainment can reveal that Jerry Watt, the band leader of 52 years, is terminally ill.

The 69-year-old guitarist has been diagnosed with stage 4 soft tissue cancer and is spending his final days at home in Cape Town surrounded by his family. His wife of 30 years, Allison, who is also the band manager, told IOL that the decision to split the band comes on the back of Jerry’s diagnosis. Allison said: “The reason why we suddenly announced the closing of the band was because we came from hospital yesterday [Tuesday] and the doctor said Jerry is no longer fit to play in the band or perform.

“When we got home, I made the decision to announce the closing on social media, with a note of the final show happening on February 12.” She adds: “[Jerry] said that when he is no longer able to perform, we must end the band. “All good things must come to an end, he’s spent 52 years with the band.

“He’s had the ups and downs, held it together, he invested money, blood, sweat and tears, and so this is his wish. “We discussed it, he felt it’s time for the band to end,” she added. A BIG DECISION: Allison Watt “The members are fairly new and The Rockets are known for their old-school feel, sound of music and ways of working and an in-depth knowledge of music that can’t be transferred.

“Of course the band members can still continue their work under another name but it won’t be The Rockets anymore. It’s like when Freddie Mercury died, Queen doesn’t perform anymore.” Allison explained that the health of her husband and father of six took a turn for the worse last week when doctors removed a growth in his lower body. “Since the operation, he has been very tired. He isn’t doing much but resting.

“Every day is the same, there is no improvement in his condition, so we hope he gets to perform at the final show.” She said Jerry managed to tick off a bucket list wish when he got to perform with Dr Victor last year at GrandWest. “He always wanted to perform with Dr Victor, it was one of his biggest wishes, I’m glad he got to do that.