The brave men and women working in emergency medical services (EMS) on Tuesday took time out of their busy schedules to engage with communities across Cape Town. The engagement formed part of National EMS Day which was celebrated to highlight the critical role paramedics play in bringing quality healthcare closer to residents.

In Mitchells Plain, EMS staff engaged with residents at Watergate Mall. Sivuyile Maqhubela, 30, who works in the Mitchells Plain division, says appreciation days such as these were an opportunity for communities to tell them how they can improve their services. CHECK: Blood pressure test EMS staff have increasingly come under attack from thugs in recent years.

According to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, 37 incidents have been reported this year, leaving 60 EMS personnel traumatised and disrupting essential healthcare services to residents. Sivuyile told the Daily Voice: “Safety is quite a challenge, we do want to help the people but we can’t because of robberies and people being aggressive. “This delays our process and therefore we have to go to Saps.

“Maybe the local neighbourhood watches can assist us when we tackle the red zones.” Residents also had the opportunity to test their blood pressure and glucose levels, and received lessons on being a first responder. PLAY CRITICAL ROLE: Provincial EMS workers Charles van der Vent, 68, had his blood pressure tested and says that he is proud of the EMS staff for doing their duty despite the challenges.