In true Kanye West style, the controversial US rapper has compared his divorce to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. DEAD: Queen Elizabeth II Ye claimed losing his own “queen” has given him an understanding of how the British feel after the death of the 96-year-old monarch earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram using his signature all-capital letter style: “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too.” Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of ou Elizabeth, West claimed the historical moment had given him a new perspective and he vowed to “release all grudges”. He shared photos of the monarch when she was younger and captioned his post: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper also apologised for causing Kim any “stress”. HAPPIER TIMES: Kim Kardashian and West split in 2021 He said: “This is the mother of my children. I apologise for any stress that I have caused.” West has often turned to social media to discuss his issues with his ex – including repeated criticism of her then-berk Pete Davidson.