West London All Stars (WLAS) took to the field to remind the crowd why they were crowned as Section 1 winners. A calculation error deprived the troupe of their rightful title at the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Section 1 finale.

This led to confusion as the Baruch Entertainers was given the title in error. However, the formula and scoresheet had been rectified under the close and watchful eye of the KKKA board and the final results were corrected as follows: First place: West London All Stars

Second place: Juvie Boys Third place: Baruch Entertainers The KKKA wanted to ensure that the WLAS had their moment in the sun and requested that the troupe participate in a much-deserved victory lap when the five-week competition wrapped up this past Saturday at Athlone Stadium, much to the delight of the spectators in attendance.