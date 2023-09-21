On Saturday, Cape Town’s favourite party venue, the West End in Rylands, in partnership with Exquisite Events, will be hosting a Heritage Day celebration party. Headlining this event will be Dantanio Goodman, arguably the world’s No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute artist.

HEADLINE ACT: Michael Jackson tribute artist Dantanio Goodman The party features some renowned DJs and the multi-talented Shadley Schroeder will also get the people in the mood. Doors open at 8pm and the cover charge is R100. All ladies are offered free entry before 10pm.

The proceeds of this event will go to community upliftment projects, including feeding schemes under the Browers Choice Community Foundation and substance misuse rehabilitation programmes under the banner of Choice Drug Counselling Services. Those ol’ skool people who remember places like Club Lenin, Space Odyssey, Thriller, Wazup, the Arena, West End and Galaxy will know the former nightclub operator Rif’at Browers, aka Roland B. ON THE BILL: Shadley Schroeder Browers will direct this spectacle, and says: “I had the pleasure of seeing Dantanio doing the MJ tribute show at the Artscape and it’s been a goal of mine to get this talented Cape Town artist to perform for our people. The opportunity derived from there but it was really special when I was able to land a deal and make this dream a reality.”

He adds: “Shadley Schroeder has developed into one of the finest and most entertaining artists in Cape Town.” For more information, contact Rif’at Browers via WhatsApp on 061 441 4411, or call West End/Galaxy for reserved bookings with Sydney Oliver on 021 637 9027. JOL TYD: Tribute show at West End on Saturday One lucky Daily Voice reader can win a reserved table for 10 people.