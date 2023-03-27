Cape Town fans of the legendary English jazz funk band, Shakatak, are in for a lekker time as they are returning to Cape Town as part of their 40th anniversary world tour. Their one-night only show will take place in September, and jazz lovers can expect all their classical hits such as Night Birds, Down on the Street” plus the band’s 12 entries in the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles.

The band, comprising Jill Saward (lead vocals), Bill Sharpe (keys), Keith Winter (guitar), George Anderson (bass) and Roger Odell (drums), will be heading to the Mother City for a night fans will foster, forever. Thanks to their successful recording career, Shakatak has firmly established itself as a vibrant live act, combining astute musicianship with a sense of fun that translates perfectly with audiences worldwide to this day. For those wondering why the group has been so skaars, they are actually still very active, selling out tours particularly in Japan and the Far East, and commonly produces a new album every two years on JVC Records.

Since their first single in August 1980, to their debut album in 1981, Drivin’ Hard, the band’s music have entered the charts, making them an evergreen feast for the ears. The release of 1981’s Easier Said Than Done gave Shakatak the radio exposure needed for their first Top 20 hit. The follow-up, Night Birds (1982), was their first single to reach the Top 10 and the self-titled album on which the track appears also gave Shakatak their first gold record, entering at number four and remaining in the UK charts for 28 weeks.

The group has an outstanding track record and their fifth album, Down on the Street (1984), delivered the standout classics Down on the Street and Watching You. The following year saw the release of the group’s second live album titled Live! (1985), then Something Special (1987), closely followed by the night club and chart hit Mr Manic & Sister Cool from their next LP, Manic & Cool (1988). The one-night only show, in partnership with Daily Voice, takes place on Saturday, 30 September 2023 at GrandWest Grand Arena.