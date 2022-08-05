Nineties club diva Sybil is on her way to perform at the GrandWest, Grand Arena, on 24 September. And no one is more excited than the local artists who will be opening for her at the Soul Sisters show – including Claire Phillips, Amy Jones, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin and Maddy Abrahams.

Vuvu says: “I am very excited because this is my second time performing with Sybil, we have a very good relationship and I cannot wait to see after all this time. “I am really looking forward to the show because it is going to be a dynamic one for sure.” “I don’t know about anyone else but I am going to be partying, I am hoping to throw in a duet maybe with Sybil on one of her hit songs.”

2ND PERFORMANCE: Vuvu Kumalo Vocal powerhouse, Maddy, is glad to be back again after the pandemic. “I feel excited, nervous, everything at once. It has been a while because Covid caused a knock in my career, but I am looking forward to the show. EXCITED: Singer Maddy Abrahams “I have always admired how Sybil uses her voice and improvises, she has a huge range in her ability to use her voice,” she says.

Cape Town’s sweetheart, Andrea, says: “Just to have been chosen out of all the singers in the world, I feel honoured. “My dad always played Sybil’s songs growing up and I used to sing along to improve my vocals.” HONOUR: Andrea Fortuin grew up with Sybil “I will definitely be bringing a couple of my own songs to the stage and some old school, but mostly female artists songs because the theme is soul sisters, so I want to go all out.”

R&B singer Claire grew up with the The Love I lost hitmaker. “Sybil was basically the soundtrack of my youth, when I think back to my 20s and teens, every good time that I had there was a Sybil track in the background so it’s kind of full circle,” she says. GUITAR HERO: Claire Phillips on bill Proudly South African Amy says the feeling is surreal.

“I have been listening to her music since I was small, my parents used to dance to her music on the radio. “This is kind of a blessing in disguise for me to be part of the show.” BLESSING IN DISGUISE: Amy Jones “I will be doing my upbeat tracks and number 1 hits that the audience can sing along too.