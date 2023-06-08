Nick Minaj is facing a lawsuit from a jewellery store over a deal that turned suur. The rapper has been sued by bosses at the Roseark boutique in West Hollywood over a contract with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson, which allowed her to wear the company’s gems for a public appearance – but the company claims 66 pieces of jewellery were returned late and a set of earrings and a leaf ring were brought back damaged.

According to TMZ.com, Roseark signed a contract with Nelson which stipulated the items needed to be returned within one week of the loan and any damages incurred to the pieces would be paid for. Egte bling bandit? us’ Nicki Minaj They have filed a lawsuit against Nicki and Nelson alleging they sent invoices for R500 000 plus interest to cover the alleged damage, but have yet to be paid. The website reports a source from Nicki’s camp who claims the gems were returned on time and had been in the company’s possession for “some time” before the store complained about “a missing stone”.

Attorney Jordan Siev, who is representing Nicki, has insisted that the star has done niks wrong and plans to fight the lawsuit. Meanwhile, fans are dik excited as the Super Bass hitmaker plans to make a comeback. Five years on from her last studio album, Nicki, who is married to Kenny Petty, has announced that her next album will drop on October 20.

The long-awaited project is a follow-up to 2018’s platinum-selling Queen. Despite not releasing an album in half a decade, the 40-year-old has dropped several solo singles and collaborations over the years. Last year, Minaj released Super Freaky Girl, a raunchy and sexy single that’s already amassed billions of streams.

Upon release, the song broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song. Later, the streaming service announced that it had become the fastest solo female rap song to surpass 100 and 200 million streams on Spotify. 10/20/23

The Album 💿![CDATA[]]>🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023 Super Freaky Girl also went on to win the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song earlier this year. The single is expected to be included on the upcoming album.