Head out to Paarl this weekend for a lekker vibe with the Ballantines Whiskey crew.

The Stay True: There’s No Wrong Way global campaign is spreading the message across the country through music.

The face of the campaign is Shimza who is sharing the stage with some of the best DJs in the main cities of the country in celebration of the authenticity and unapologetic energy of the campaign.

The tour kicked off with a night to remember at Great Dane in Johannesburg, and is now going to spread these explosive sounds to Chippa’s Place in Paarl on Saturday between 11am and 2am where the Found You hitmaking DJ and producer Da Capo will headline alongside the Qgom aficionado, DJ and producer Aux Womdantso.

The tour will also feature Paarl and Cape Town-based deep house DJ Didge the Beloved and LuyaR. Tickets are R80 via Webtickets.

