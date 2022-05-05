Utopia Cafe and Lounge is fast becoming one of the more sought after venues in the south. Thursday night, blow off the weekday blues with an Open Mic/Jam Session, all musos are welcome. Entry is free.

Daylin has been lying low for a while after he lost his mother last month. We’re sending him love and look forward to seeing him back on the stage.

On Saturday, Ester Philander and the T’s Choice Band will serve you all types of music and you can even drop a request if you feel like it.

End off the weekend with the Mother’s Day Bash featuring Uncle China with live band and Lauren Biem Flatwell as special guest.