Come jol for a good cause on Saturday with artists in aid of the KENFAC community Neighbourhood Watch.
The event will be held on Saturday at 7pm at Kensington Civic Centre, and will feature Waseef Piekaan, Gary Scott, Anray Van Nelson and Dean Sterling.
The fundraiser is hosted by Peter Isaac Harley, the owner of the Cape Town Record Label, and aims to raise funds for the five neighbourhood watch groups (beneficiaries) in Kensington and Factreton, namely Sunderland NHW Patrols, Goliath Street Block Watch, Factreton South NHW, Kensington Community Block Watch & Central State NHW
Tickets are R100.
You are welcome to bring your platter and cooler box.