If you’re looking for a bargain, the Open Street Thrift Market is happening this weekend, where the Lower Main Road of Observatory will be closed down.
There will be a full market for attendees to indulge in everything from vinyl to handmade items, thrift clothing, good food and more.
Come and enjoy crazy food and drink specials, groovy tunes, art, cocktails, thrift stalls, festival gear, amazing specials and so much more.
Live Bands and DJs on the decks playing some foot tapping beats.
Good Vibes and so much more.
Bring cash, material shopping bags, your awesome self and friends.
For more info call 021 447 1787 or email [email protected]
Limited stalls available.
If you are interested in participating email [email protected].