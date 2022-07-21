So put on your dancing shoes and dance the blues away as Jazz on the Yard presents The Stuurman Brothers & Friends on Friday at Isabella’s Grill, 51 Avenue, Wynberg.

The Delft and Bishop Lavis musos are ready to entertain with their jazzy vibes.

Founder and director, Gino Oliver, said he started The Jazz Yard in 2012 in his backyard in Bonteheuwel and has since scouted amazing talent from various communities who have gone on to perform and tour internationally.

“I create platforms for upcoming musicians so that they can gain confidence and people can spot them.