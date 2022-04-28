Cape Town’s favourites, DJ Portia and DJ Skouers, are going to be at Hanover Street in GrandWest this weekend – can you imagine how lekker it’s gonna be?

Don’t miss the good music and vibes on Friday and Saturday night when these two fire up the decks, both starting at 8pm.

Portia will take Friday duty and Skouers on Saturday.

Well-known for his popular dashboard videos on social media, Chad Chitter, aka DJ Skouers, will host Ladies Night on Saturday and will make sure you “skud jou skouers” to the beats.

Free shooters on arrival will go to the first 100 ladies.

Portia says she is nogal excited for her gig on Friday: “It’s been a while since I’ve played at Hanover Street, so I’m definitely looking forward to dropping beats there on Friday night.”

Entry is R50 on Friday and then R60 on Saturday.

