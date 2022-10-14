Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Flash Back Friday with an old school party. Rocking the decks ar DJ Glen and DJ Ben. To book your table call 010 023 2806 / 083 455 5006. Tygervalley presents a Shave-A-Thon event for Cancer Awareness by shaving your hair and spraying it in different funky colours. Stiek uit from 10am to 1pm.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Chill Out Saturday Matinee with Carmen Exclusive and T’s Choice, tomorrow night from 9pm with FTR Carmen Exlusive alongside the band T’s Choice. Entry fee is R100 redeemable voucher on entry. Some Sundays in association with De Grendel Wines present Early B, Jack Parow and Van Pletzen live at Nooitgedacht in Stellenbosch. Look forward to some good music, gin cocktails, craft beer and delicious food from the curated food trucks. Gates open at 12pm and all ages are welcome. Tashreeq de Villiers aka TDV aka Ricky vannie Frontline is on his way to Qatar. Ricky is set to have a farewell performance. The concert will take place in Bo-Kaap at the Civic Centre tonight. The show will start at 8pm. Tickets are R180 per person. Contact 083 4877 722.