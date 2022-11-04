You are invited to the Red Bull Box Cart Race on Sunday to have a front seat to watch a bakkie load of downward steppers race down the streets of Bo-Kaap in a self-made cart vehicle. Location is Bo-Kaap and the fun starts at 1pm. It is 5fm’s birthday so come blow out their candles on Saturday at Cape Town’s District Night Club and catch Nick Hamman, Stephanie Be, Das Kapital and Kyle Cassim live on the decks.

Jazz on the Yard, creating space for upcoming musicians, is hosting a fundraiser in aid of Northwood Diabetic Health Club tomorrow. Live on stage is Curtley Cerfontein and Friends, Shoron Kayster, Gabriel Klein and Juandre Jacobs. Tickets cost R100 and the fun starts at 3pm. Bring your own platter and cooler box, at Northwood Hall, New Woodland. Food and refreshments will be on sale. The first of the Silo Concerts takes place today at the Silo District with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Visitors to the V&A Waterfront can look forward to an exciting and varied concert line up as part of the 2022/23 series. Entry is free and starts from 7pm at the Silo District, against MOCAA building. Brackies Carnival takes place this Friday at Brackenfell Primary School at R250 per wristband from 3pm to 9pm. Come and invite your friends and family to the annual carnival with loads of rides and food stalls available.

Afro Chills present a cooler box picnic featuring DJ Elsies, DJ Ally, TikTok’s Kasigirl and many more entertainers. Stiek uit at Belhar High School, tickets for adults cost R50, kids under 12 pay R30 and coolerbox is R50. Bring your own camping chairs and picnic baskets and hookah pipe gets free entry. Hells Angels Cape Town presents the annual Poppy Day Run 2022 on Sunday at Tommy Rendle, VC Shellhole, Koeberg Road and participate in the Military strongman competition, bike build-off competition and many more. Food stalls will be available and entry is R50. The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 action is currently on at the Grand Parade where over 64 elite volleyball athletes from around the globe are competing.