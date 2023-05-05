All roads lead to Mitchells Plain this weekend for the Beacon Hill High School Hitmakers Family Fun Day and Car Show this Saturday.
This is for sure to be a car show like no other and presents all your favourite and local social media influencers such as Coloured Goose hitmaker Atie G, Vieslik Vyand hitmaker Barkie Vieslik, DJ Smiley, social media comedian Iekie aka Tandjies, Jason Mars, Judy Willemse, Craigo, MP Micheal Palmer and loads more.
Strict security will be present on the day and everyone will be searched upon entry, while plastic cups and hookahs are allowed as well as smoking and camping chairs.
Alcohol, drugs, glass and weapons are prohibited.
Be sure to stiek uit with the whole family with general tickets costing R100. VIP tickets cost R220 and all kids five years up to 13 years pay R50 at the gate.
Secured parking at R30 per car. There are limited pre-sold tickets available at R80 for general entry and R180 for the VIP section and R40 for kids between the ages of 5 and 13 years.
There will be multiple food stalls available with something for everyone. Stalls are still available for hire, contact the organiser DJ Smiley on 082 946 4035.
All taking place at Beacon Hill High School in Imperial Avenue on Saturday.