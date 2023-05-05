All roads lead to Mitchells Plain this weekend for the Beacon Hill High School Hitmakers Family Fun Day and Car Show this Saturday. This is for sure to be a car show like no other and presents all your favourite and local social media influencers such as Coloured Goose hitmaker Atie G, Vieslik Vyand hitmaker Barkie Vieslik, DJ Smiley, social media comedian Iekie aka Tandjies, Jason Mars, Judy Willemse, Craigo, MP Micheal Palmer and loads more.

Strict security will be present on the day and everyone will be searched upon entry, while plastic cups and hookahs are allowed as well as smoking and camping chairs. REG TO PERFORM: Hitmaker Atie G to uit haal en wys at show Alcohol, drugs, glass and weapons are prohibited. Be sure to stiek uit with the whole family with general tickets costing R100. VIP tickets cost R220 and all kids five years up to 13 years pay R50 at the gate.