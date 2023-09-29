The Address presents Love Boogie on Friday night, featuring NV Funk, Twinzspin, JMD and many more. Cover charge is R100 before 11pm. Dress code is smart casual.

Hanover Street is the place to be on Friday night with Heart FM’s Peadon Smith presenting September Bash. Klopping the numbers is DJ Johnty, Liam Hans, Lenneth Bowers, DJ Ice Flake, DJ Chello and Clint L. Tickets cost R120 at Quicket and doors open at 8pm.

The Warehouse Pub in Oudtshoorn is where it’s at Saturday, introducing the Spring Shutdown with headliners Radiokillers and supported by resident DJ Synergy. Tickets are available at R30 pre-sold and R40 at the door. Doors open at 8pm.

Club Galaxy presents a 90s vs 2000s party on Saturday featuring DR Jules, Clint Supreme, Jermaine SA, DJ Willy and many more. Phase 1 tickets are sold via Quicket at R70 and R100 at the door.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents the Saturday Bottle Party with music by T’s Choice Superband. Entry fee is R50 and doors open at 7pm.