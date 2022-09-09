If jazz is your thing, then be sure to stiek uit at the Goodwood Wrestling Club on Saturday as RH Entertainment presents The Ultimate Jazz Party 2.
Get your jol skoene on for radio’s finest DJs like Grant Lesch, Dj-Luda Ash featuring upcoming Lee Daniels the Drummer, just to name a few.
“This is the second one I am hosting, the first one was held in March and people have been bugging me for another jazz party, so I had to deliver,” says organiser Ralton Hendricks.
Entry fee is R100 and a cooler box is R50.
The fun starts at 3pm until 12.30am, with refreshments on sale.
For pre-sold tickets, contact Ralton on 065 944 3619.