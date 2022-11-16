Concerned residents are asking for donations towards a Heideveld learner’s matric ball. Farzana Morris, 19, who attends Cathkin High School will attend the event on December 10.

Natalie Saffier, along with Charlene Fourie, Ranay Saffier and Anthea Botha, planned to surprise the girl with the matric ball supplies. “We as the Heideveld community would love to see her experience the full journey of her matric year. “Her mommy is the only breadwinner, she is unemployed and they are living off a child grant and selling their things on a daily basis to have something to eat.

“Another reason as to why we are trying to help her is because she is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and this caused her to be an outcast to the rest of her family. “A few of us in the community are trying to assist the family and give her a matric ball we didn’t want her to know, it was going to be a surprise. “But because we are getting this into the papers for sponsorship we thought we should let her know because we would also like coverage on the day of the ball too.”

Natalie is pleading with the public who can assist in making Farzana’s dream come true. “We were wondering if it’s possible we could ask for a few donations from various places to help her with her big day so it can become a success. “Any donations will be appreciated not money but literally anything.

“If you would like, I can give you a call and we can discuss further.” Farzana says she needs help with the attire amongst other things. Her suit needs to be floral or baby blue. “I need a suit, shoes, R1300 for admission to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and I need transport to get there.

“I didn’t want to go because of the finances and didn’t want to force things with my mother who is not working. The matric girl’s mom Fatima Allie, 41, says she is happy that her daughter will go to the ball. “I never gave her a cent, I was struggling alone, I had to give up my job to care for my late mom.