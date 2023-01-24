The 29-year-old actor had several inkings paying tribute to his reality star ex and her laaities while they dated for nine months between 2021 and last year. But fans have now spotted they seem to have vanished when he was seen kaalbors in Hawaii with his rumoured new meisie Chase Sui Wonders over the weekend.

Davidson was snapped in October with a bandage above his left collarbone where he had a tattoo saying “My girl is a lawyer”, in reference to Kardashian taking up legal training.

PROOF: Pete chilling in Hawaii

The snap prompted skinner that he had laser treatments to remove the ink, with Page Six reporting on Monday the new photos of him in Hawaii “confirm the removal” as “the Kardashian tribute is nowhere to be seen”.

Davidson also seems to have had tattoos removed from his collarbone that showed a “Jasmine and Aladdin” design in memory of the sketch he appeared in with Kardashian on Saturday Night Live showing them dressed as the two characters from Aladdin cartoon, which saw them share their first kiss.