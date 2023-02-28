A man from Delft wants to keep young men off the streets and out of trouble by having them join his Malay choir. Rajab Abrahams, 24, says that the choir can contribute to the creation of a secure environment for men who might otherwise fall into a life of crime.

"We want to bring something good out of Delft, because there are so many negative stories coming out of Delft.” He says that the choir's objective is to compete against the best choirs from the Mother City and discover individuals with hidden talents. Rajab Abrahams “Unfortunately the choir now is only for men. We prefer to start from the age of 18 to 20 and older to join. It costs nothing if you have a voice,” he says.

The singing coach says initially he targeted school boys, but that didn't work out as he failed to secure a sponsorship. "I have been doing community road shows to entertain the youth and try to change their vision and motive." Rajab says he would now like to take things to a competitive level with a different vision."I have been coaching choirs all over Cape Town, hopefully, with the right executive pack and sponsorship, we will be able to dress the choir for free, just to keep them busy and off the streets," says the coach.